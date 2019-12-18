YouTube star Deji’s dog Tank to be destroyed after attacking grandmother

CONTAINS GRAPHIC IMAGES OF INJURIES SUFFERED: YouTube star Deji’s beloved dog Tank will be destroyed after it attacked a grandma at the family home in Holme near Peterborough.

Deji Olatunji - brother of fellow YouTuber KSI - was at home in Holme with his mum, Olayinka, on July 23 last year when Tank, a German Shepherd, attacked the woman, biting her in the leg twice.

Yesterday Deji, who has nearly 10 million subscribers on YouTube, and Olayinka appeared at Cambridge Crown Court, where Judge David Farrell - who said CCTV footage of the attack showed the dog to be ‘completely out of control’ - ordered Tank to be destroyed.

Judge Farrell also ordered Ms Olatunji to pay £8,000 compensation, and complete 80 hours unpaid work.

Deji was fined £2,500, while both were also ordered to pay £5,845 kennelling costs and given a restraining order from contacting the victims for four years.

Following the court sentencing, Deji appeared in an emotional video on his YouTube channel, and said he would be appealing to try and save Tank’s life.

Deji and Tank

He said Tank was one of his ‘best friends’ and said: “I loved him to bits. I used to sleep on him. He was such a crazy hyperactive dog. I loved him to bits. I still do love him.”

He appealed to his followers to support him and his appeal and said: “I need you guys behind me. I’m going to be appealing to save Tank’s life.”

Deji (22) made his name on the video sharing site, publishing computer game videos and practical jokes he plays on friends and family.

Some of the pranks included Tank, who was a nine month old puppy at the time of the attack, and the court heard the prosecution claim part of the reason Deji wanted a dog was to include in the videos which he uses to make his living. He has even released a range of merchandise featuring the dog.

Deji Olatunji arives at Court. 'Crown Court, Cambridge'Friday 25 October 2019. 'Picture by Terry Harris. THA

The court heard the prosecution claim Deji had shown little remorse for what happened - even uploading a video to his channel where he insulted the victim and her family, saying they were after a cash grab and calling them the “biggest liars in the world”.

However, Deji pleaded guilty to being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control, while his mum admitted being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control which caused injury.

Charles Falk, prosecuting, told the court the victim was visiting her family, including a young grandson, who live next door to the Olatundi family.

A package had been delivered to the family and the victim went to knock on the Olatundi family’s door to pick up the parcel. As she was leaving through the automatic gates Tank escaped from the house, running up to the woman, and biting her thigh, despite her efforts to fend him off using the package.

Deji Olatunji's Mum, Olayinka Olatunji arives at Court. 'Crown Court, Cambridge'Friday 25 October 2019. 'Picture by Terry Harris. THA

The woman escaped through the gates but was followed by Tank. Mrs Olatundi followed and tried to stop the attack, but the victim was bitten again.

A relative of the victim then arrived, and while Tank bit him his legs were protected by heavy duty trousers.

Deji’s father then arrived to pull the dog away.

The victim was taken to the Peterborough walk in centre for treatment having suffered a number of puncture wounds to her leg. Days after the incident she collapsed after it was believed the wound became infected.

In a statement which was read to the court the victim said she had suffered scarring on her leg as a result of the bite and had lost self confidence as a result and was nervous when she visited her family.

PC Jemma Russell, investigating, said: “This was, understandably, a frightening experience for the victim and her family. All dogs, big or small, can be dangerous if they are not properly trained and under control. It is the owner’s responsibility to ensure their dog remains under control at all times, including when at home.

The injuries suffered

“It’s clear from the CCTV footage that the family didn’t have control of Tank, who was behaving aggressively and roaming the street without a collar. It is an offence to own a dangerous dog, or to have a dog that becomes dangerously out of control.

“I hope this shows we take incidents of dangerous and uncontrolled dogs very seriously and will do all we can to protect the public.”