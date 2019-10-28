Youtube star Deji’s dog Tank could be destroyed after it attacked a grandmother in Peterborough

Youtube star Deji could see his dog destroyed after a grandmother was left with serious leg injuries following an attack in Peterborough

Deji Olatundi, whose online videos are watched by millions across the globe -was at home in Holme with his mum, Olayinka, on July 23 last year when Tank, a German Shepherd, attacked the woman, biting her in the leg twice. On Friday Deji appeared at Cambridge Crown Court alongside his mother rafter both admitted a charge in relation to the attack. Deji (22) has made his name on the video sharing site, publishing computer game videos and practical jokes he plays on friends and family. He has nearly 10 million subscribers to his channel. Some of the pranks included Tank, who was a nine month old puppy at the time of the attack, and the court heard the prosecution claim part of the reason Deji - brother of fellow YouTube star KSI - wanted a dog was to include in the videos, which he uses to make his living. He has even released a range of merchandise featuring the dog. The court heard the prosecution claim Deji had shown little remorse for what happened - even uploading a video to his channel where he insulted the victim and her family, saying they were after a cash grab and calling them the ‘biggest liars in the world.’ However, Deji pleaded guilty to being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control, while his mum admitted being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control which caused injury. Deji faces a fine for his offence, while Olayinka could face jail. Olayinka is also facing a compensation bill, which Judge David Farrell said could be in the region of £10,000. The prosecution have also applied for costs of £340 against Olayinka, and £1,800 against Deji (Olayinka pleaded guilty at the first hearing at Magistrate’s Court, while Deji admitted his offence on the day of trial at Crown Court). The pair could also face a £7,927.50 bill for kennel costs. Charles Falk, prosecuting, told the court the victim was visiting her family, including a young grandson, who live next door to the Olatundi family. A package had been delivered to the family, and the victim went to knock on the Olatundi family’s door to pick up the parcel. As she was leaving through the automatic gates, Tank escaped from the house, running up to the woman, and biting her thigh, despite her efforts to fend him off using the package. The woman escaped through the gates, but was followed by Tank. Mrs Olatundi followed, and tried to stop the attack, but the victim was bitten again. A relative of the victim then arrived, and while Tank bit him, his legs were protected by heavy duty trousers. Deji’s father then arrived to pull the dog away. The victim was taken to the Peterborough Walk In Centre for treatment, and she suffered a number of puncture wounds to her leg. Days after the incident, she collapsed after it was believed the wound became infected. In a statement which was read to the court, the victim said she had suffered scarring on her leg as a result of the bite, and had lost self confidence as a result, and was nervous when she visited her family. The court heard the prosecution were applying for the dog to be destroyed, and for an order banning both Deji and Olayinka from keeping dogs. They are also seeking an order preventing Deji posting any videos that could incite his followers, after the court was told some comments had been left under some of his videos about the victims. The defence will make their submissions at a hearing at the same court on December 10, when experts from both sides will also make submissions about Tank’s future, and sentencing and financial orders will be made. Both Deji and Olayinka were granted bail until the next hearing.

Tank and Deji

Deji Olatunji arives at Court. 'Crown Court, Cambridge'Friday 25 October 2019. 'Picture by Terry Harris. THA