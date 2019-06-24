Youths attack dad with lump of wood embedded with nails before turning on son who intervened

A father and son were attacked by a group of youths who had been causing damage to cars and fences.

Police revealed over the weekend that the pair had been assaulted at around 2.30am on Saturday morning in the area of West End/Greys Lane as they appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Police news

But more details have now been revealed in a renewed appeal.

The dad, a man in his 50s, and his 19-year-old son, were walking home through March town centre when they heard a commotion coming from Grey’s Lane towards West End and went to investigate.

A group of approximately 10 youths were found causing damage to cars and fences in the boat yard but turned when the victims appeared and began to beat the father using a lump of wood embedded with nails. The son tried to intervene but was also assaulted.

The offenders then ran off towards Barclays bank and the victims were taken to hospital, where the father received stitches for the cuts on his arms and ear.

The main offender is described as being in his late teens and wearing a black hoodie and black balaclava with a picture of a white skull on it. All offenders had their face covered and were wearing hoodies.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident number 35/43697/19.

