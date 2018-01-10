Yet another parking meter stolen in Peterborough as thieves target car park

Have your say

Yet another parking meter has been stolen in Peterborough.

A week after the Peterborough Telegraph reported that police are investigating a series of stolen parking meters in the city, with 12 thefts or attempted thefts in Peterborough in little over a month, two more have now been taken.

The latest was a machine at the Riverside Car Park at the Key Theatre, which has been chopped off and taken.

Peterborough City Council confirmed it was aware of the theft this morning (Wednesday, January 10).

The theft was spotted five days after a parking meter at City Road was also removed.

Thieves have previously taken machines at Waitrose in Mayor’s Walk and Asda at Rivergate, as well as at other locations in the city.

Police believe two men armed with cutting equipment, and often wearing masks, are behind the thefts.

