Wounding with intent charge over air weapon shooting in Peterborough

A man has been charged with wounding with intent after police were called to reports of a man being shot with an air pistol in Peterborough.

Armed officers attending Lavender Crescent in Dogsthorpe yesterday morning at around 9.20am.

A man was taken to hospital for treatment having been injured.

Sir Delamore has been charged with wounding with intent, two counts of possession of a bladed article in a public place, possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and criminal damage.

He will appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court today (Friday, July 6).