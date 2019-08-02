Woods near Peterborough’s Crescent Bridget set on fire

Woods near Peterborough’s Crescent Bridge was deliberately set on fire.

Firefighters from the Dogsthorpe Station were sent out shortly before 4pm yesterday (Thursday) to Thorpe Road, at the rear of the bridge.

Crescent Bridge

The fire crew arrived to find a small fire in the woods involving trees and rubbish.

The firefighters used an aqua pack and buckets to extinguish the fire before returning to the station by 4.40pm.

Anyone with information about the fire should contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.