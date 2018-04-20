Woman who racially abused Peterborough City Hospital security guard is fined

Have your say

A woman who racially abused a security officer at Peterborough City Hospital has been fined.

Leanne Howley (32) of Tinus Avenue, Hampton, was spotted asleep in the main atrium of the hospital on April 5 this year.

When the security guard approached to wake her up, she spouted a stream of abuse at the man - and was eventually arrested by police after she locked herself in the hospital toilets.

Today (Friday) Howley appeared at Peterborough Magistrates' Court, where she pleaded guilty to Racially / religiously aggravated harassment / alarm / distress by words / writing.

Deputy District Judge Richard Marshall, sentencing, fined her £120, ordered her to pay £75 compensation, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £30. He said the fine would have been £80, had the offence not been racially aggravated.

Philip Botterill, prosecuting, told the court: "The victim was asleep in the main atrium. The security guard approached and formed the opinion she was intoxicated.

"The security guard told the defendant she should leave the premises, and she became aggressive."

Howley swore at the officer, using a number of racial slurs.

Mr Botterill said the guard called police, while Howley went and hid in the toilets.

When police arrived, she came out and was arrested.

Mr Botterill said in police interview Howley said she had no recollection of the events.

Oliver Barrett, defending said Howley apologised for her behaviour, and said: "She feels disgusted she woluld use anything racist towards anyone."