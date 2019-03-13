Woman who caused havoc smashing up Peterborough shop before biting police officer, is jailed

A Peterborough woman who caused havoc in a shop, attacked staff and then bit police officer when taken into custody has been jailed.

Jaqueline Riley, 50, was attempting to return a bag she had bought six months previously when she launched the attack on November 12 last year.

JAILED: Jaqueline Riley

As workers in the small hardware shop in Lincoln Road attempted to calm her, she kicked over displays and threw plates and glasses from the shelves whilst shouting abuse.

A quick-thinking staff member locked the doors to stop Riley from fleeing before police arrived.

Incensed, she picked up a mug and smashed it against a staff member’s head.

Officers equipped with tasers arrived at the scene shortly after to detain Riley.

As she was being arrested, Riley, proclaimed the shop workers ‘should go back to their own country’ before being taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station.

The following day, custody officers opened Riley’s cell door to take her to Cambridge Magistrates’ Court. She refused to leave voluntarily and after several warnings, officers began to remove her by force.

As two officers went to lead her out of her cell, Riley sat on a bench and sunk her teeth into the thigh of one of the officers.

Officers grabbed Riley’s arms and legs but she continued to bite down on the officer’s leg, causing her to bleed, before she eventually broke free.

Riley, from Peterborough but of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to causing actual bodily harm, criminal damage and racially aggravated harassment following a trial and was jailed for 36 months on Monday at Cambridge Crown Court.

Detective Constable Adam Blake said: “Riley has shown the level of violence she is capable of, leaving multiple victims with nasty injuries.

“I would like to applaud the bravery of the shop staff who kept her in the store and the emergency workers who intervened to stop her causing more harm.”