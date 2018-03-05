Woman wanted for offence in Spalding thought to be hiding out in Cambridgeshire

A woman wanted for conspiracy to handle stolen goods in Spalding is thought to be in Cambridgeshire say police.

Claire Harvey is wanted for failing to appear at Lincoln Magistrates Court on December 28 2017.

The 33-year-old was due to appear at court after being charged with conspiracy to handle stolen goods - an offence which took place in Spalding during 2013 / 2014.

Harvey, aka 'Crosbie', is believed to be in the Cambridgeshire area.

If anyone has seen her, or knows where she is, please contact Lincolnshire Police on 101. To report anonymously please contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.