Woman taken to hospital as two Peterborough men arrested on suspicion of affray

A woman was taken to hospital and two men arrested on suspicion of affray after in incident in Woodston last night (Sunday).

Police were called to Celta Road at 8.17pm after reports of violence, shortly after being called to a crash between a van and car on the same road.

Police news

A police spokeswoman said the two incidents were unrelated.

She said: “Officers attended the scene, together with paramedics. One woman was taken to hospital but her injuries were not thought to be serious.

“Two men from Peterborough, aged 58 and 30, were arrested on suspicion of affray and remain in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station in Peterborough.”