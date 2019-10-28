Woman stole friend’s wallet before fleeing his house

A woman who stole a man’s wallet while touching him sexually has been sentenced.

Sadie Badcock (31) of Molewood Close, Cambridge, went to the man’s house, who lived nearby, on June 30.

Badcock visited the man, who often gave her cigarettes, to talk about her relationship with her boyfriend.

She asked him for money, to which he refused. Badcock then offered to perform a sex act on the man for cash before sexually touching him before he could reply and removing the wallet from the back of his trousers.

The man, not noticing she had taken his wallet, refused her offer and she then pushed him away before fleeing the house.

However, she returned minutes later and threw the man’s wallet back into the house.

The man discovered £165 was missing from his wallet and grabbed Badcock, restraining her until police arrived.

Officers attended and Badcock was arrested on suspicion of theft. An independent witness also saw Badcock leaving the house with the wallet.

In police interview, Badcock denied the offence. She admitted being at the address but claimed her fingerprints would be on his wallet because she “moved it”.

PC Jessica Freeman, who investigated, said: “Badcock thought nothing of taking a wallet and cash from someone who thought of her as a friend.

“The victim did the right thing in keeping her at the address and contacting us.”

Badcock previously pleaded guilty to one charge of theft and her case was committed to Cambridge Crown Court for sentence.

She was sentenced to six months in prison, suspended for two years, and was also ordered to complete a six-month drug treatment requirement and pay £165 in compensation to her victim.