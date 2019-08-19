Woman sentenced for trying to smuggle drugs into HMP Peterborough

A woman who smuggled a wrap of cannabis to her stepson while she visited him in prison has been given a suspended sentence.

Karen James, (51), was seen acting suspiciously on CCTV by a member of prison staff at HMP Peterborough at about 6.30pm on 19 November.

She was sat down with her stepson Darius Gumede in the visiting hall when she put her hand up her sleeve, took something out and passed it to him.

A prison officer ran into the visiting hall after being alerted through radio by CCTV staff.

Gumede was searched and a 28g wrap of cannabis was found in his boxer shorts.

James, of Sanfoine Close, Hitchin, Hertfordshire, denied responsibility, claimed she would never take drugs into prison and was in fact anti-drugs as they had nearly killed her other son.

However, on 7 June at Peterborough Crown Court, she pleaded guilty to conveying a list A article into prison. At the same court today (19 August) she was sentenced to six months suspended for 18 months, and 120 hours of unpaid work.

Sergeant Steph Parker said: “Drugs can ruin lives and James knew this, yet she still decided to smuggle cannabis to her stepson. Thankfully this was intercepted.

“I hope this sends out a warning to those who try to smuggle into prison – you will be brought before the courts.”

If you suspect somebody is involved in drug dealing, report this online at https://www.cambs.police.uk/report/Report or call 101. Always call 999 in an emergency.