Woman sentenced for setting house on fire after argument with partner

A Cambridgeshire woman who set light to her home following an argument with her partner has been sentenced.

Katrina Browne, 41, of Belsars Close, Willingham, pleaded guilty to arson and was handed a 20 month sentence, suspended for two years at Cambridge Crown Court yesterday, Thursday March 15.

The scene of the fire.

The court heard how neighbours alerted police and the fire service to a fire at the home in the early hours of December 23 last year.

An investigation by the fire service revealed that a mattress in a bedroom on the first floor had been deliberately set light to.

Browne told officers she had been arguing with her partner and he had barricaded himself into a bedroom. She said she had been drinking and remembered lighting the lighter but not setting fire to anything.

PC Katie Housham said: “Both Browne and her partner were lucky not to have been seriously injured as a result of this fire.”