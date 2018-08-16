Woman offered Peterborough taxi driver sex for £20 before robbing him at knifepoint with friend

Two people from Peterborough who robbed a taxi driver have been jailed for a combined total of seven years.

At about 1.20am on 7 March this year, the victim, a man in his 30s, was parked up in Lincoln Road in Peterborough, when he was approached by a man and a woman who asked to be taken somewhere.

JAILED: Alex McAllister and Anneliese Williamson

The victim told them he couldn’t as he was only licenced to take bookings, when the woman, 29-year-old Anneliese Williamson, got in the passenger side and refused to get out.

The man, 24-year-old Alex McAllister, told the taxi driver to take Williamson to Church Walk where he would meet them there to collect money to pay him, and then take the pair of them elsewhere.

He did as he was told and drove to a car park in Church Walk, where Williamson offered the victim sex in return for £20. The victim said no and shortly after was pinned against the inside of the door by Williamson who demanded he give her money.

Meanwhile, McAllister arrived and threatened to stab the victim if he didn’t give them money. He leant through the window and hit him round the head twice with a glass bottle.

Alex McAllister

The victim managed to get out his car and run off to call police who arrived 10 minutes later and located the pair. When they were arrested Williamson was found to be in possession of two mobile phones as well as £30 cash which she had stolen from the taxi when the victim ran off to call police.

On arrest, McAllister, of Mitchell Close, and Williamson, of Glenton Street, were found to be wanted in connection with a burglary and attempted theft in Peterborough last year (2017).

Yesterday (Wednesday, 15 August), the pair appeared at Cambridge Crown Court for sentencing after being found guilty of robbery. At a previous hearing they both pleaded guilty to dwelling burglary and attempted theft in relation to the offence last year.

McAllister was sentenced to a total of four years in prison, extended for four years on licence. Williamson was sentenced to three years in prison.

Anneliese Williamson

Detective Constable Scott Lloyd said: “This was a very traumatic incident for the victim. I am pleased the sentence reflects the severity of their actions and we have removed two dangerous criminals from the streets of Peterborough.”