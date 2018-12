A woman has been named by police investigating a murder in St Neots.

Mother of two Marissa Aldrich (29) from St Neots was found in Loves Way, St Neots, at about 2.30am on Saturday (22 December). She was pronounced dead at about 4.30am.

Robert McWhir (25) of Potton Road in St Neots has been charged with her murder. He has been remanded to appear at Luton Crown Court on Thursday (27 December).