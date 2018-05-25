Woman jailed for trying to smuggle mobile phones wrapped in cling film into Peterborough prison

A woman who attempted to smuggle two mobile phones into HMP Peterborough wrapped in cling film has been jailed.

Jodie Churchley (39) visited a prisoner on May 16 last year and gave him a package wrapped in cling film.

Shortly afterwards a prison officer noticed the package and confiscated it from the prisoner. Further inspection of the package uncovered two mobile phones.

Churchley, of Monkswood Gardens in Borehamwood, appeared at Cambridge Crown Court yesterday (Thursday, May 24) after previously pleading guilty to conveying a prohibited article into a prison. She was jailed for 16 weeks.

Detective Constable Paul Twell said: “Taking prohibited items such as mobile phones into a prison is a serious offence. We will do all we can to prosecute those who attempt to take this kind of action.”