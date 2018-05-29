Woman jailed for neglect after failing to prevent 'horrific injuries' and abuse to 18-month-old

A woman who did nothing to protect an 18-month-old child from being abused, suffering eight fractures in the process, has been jailed.

Monika Rudaityte, 27, of Badgeney Road, March, pleaded guilty to neglect and was sentenced at Peterborough Crown Court today, Tuesday May 29, to four years and nine months in jail.

Rudaityte was at an address when an 18-month-old girl was punched in the face by 29-year-old Deividas Subacius in September last year.

The toddler had significant swelling and bruising to her right eye. An examination by doctors also revealed she had eight healed fractures including to her femur, wrist, collar bone and ribs.

Detective Constable Clemie Yaxley said: “The child in this case suffered horrific injuries but Rudaityte did nothing to prevent it. Thankfully she has no lasting injuries and is now flourishing.

“Neglect is the ongoing failure to meet a child’s basic needs and is the most common form of child abuse. It can be dangerous and can cause serious, long-term damage, even death.

“If you think a child is in immediate danger call police on 999. If you’re worried about a child, but unsure call police on 101 or the NSPCC on 0808 800 5000.”

Subacius was jailed for 17 years in February after pleading guilty to actual bodily harm, grievous bodily harm and blackmail.