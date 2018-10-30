Woman in critical condition after A14 lorry crash

Police are appealing for information about a collision which has left a woman in a critical condition following a collision on the A14 at Stow-cum-Quy on Monday evening.

The woman, who is in her 40s, was driving her blue 2007 plate Ford Fiesta on the A14 eastbound towards Newmarket at about 6.20pm when she was involved in a collision with a lorry which was parked up in a lay-by.

Police news

Sergeant Simon Goldsmith, from the Beds, Cambs and Herts Road Policing Unit, said: “We are keen to speak with any motorists who were on that stretch of road around the time of the collision in order to help us establish the series of events.

“I am particularly keen to identify the driver of a lorry who we believe pulled out of the lay-by just moments before the collision. There was also a lorry parked up which was carrying two tractors.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Road Policing Unit by calling 101 and quoting incident 357 of October 29.

The fire service said it released one woman who was taken to hospital.