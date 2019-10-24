Woman hurt in Peterborough hit and run collision

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was injured in a hit and run collision last night (Wednesday).

The incident happened on Peterborough Road, Stanground at about 6pm last night.

Police news

Cambridgeshire police said the woman did not suffer serious injuries in the incident, but the driver of the vehicle sped off.

The woman was unable to get a description of the vehicle, and police said after searching CCTV, they were unable to provide a description either.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses to come forward to help with the investigation.

Anyone with information should call Cambridgeshire police on 101.