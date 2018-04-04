Woman had head stamped on and smashed against railings in unprovoked ,brutal and frenzied' attack in Stamford

A woman whose head was stamped on and repeatedly smashed into railings says she wants “justice” for the unprovoked 'brutal and frenzied' attack.

Natalie Moult was returning from a group night out in Stamford in the early hours of Sunday morning when she was brutally beaten by a stranger in the street.

The 37-year-old has now released pictures of her swollen and bloodied face in a plea to find her attacker.

The lawyer and a friend had caught a taxi to another friend’s house in Stamford, Lincs, after going for drinks in town.

They were waiting for the others to arrive, when they were approached by a woman at around 2.30am on Sunday, April 1, in the Banks Crescent area of Stamford.

Natalie said: “The few steps to the front door have a railing and I was next to the railing on the step.

“The attacker came towards me shouting abuse, I don’t remember the words exactly, as I was shocked at the situation.

“Before I could get up or move she had put her hands through the railings and grabbed my hair.

“Pulling my hair she smashed my head into the railings repeatedly.

“As my face hit the railing I twisted to the floor and she stamped on my head. I held my hand up to protect my eyes and she then stamped on my hand.”

Speaking to the Peterborough Telegraph, Natalie said: "This entire situation has overwhelmed me, both physically and emotionally.

"My head is in a lot of pain, I can’t talk about the event without breaking down and I feel so frightened by it all. Since the attack I’ve been at my parent’s house in Wales, with my husband and two closest friends.

"This woman needs to be caught for the frenzied and brutal way she attacked my friend and I, it was the single most awful experience of my life.

"This brute needs to be caught for other’s safety as well as my piece of mind - someone out there must know a female, early 20's brown hair, fringe, with Liverpudlian accent that was out in Stamford Saturday evening. Thank you for your support."

Natalie’s friend stepped in to try and protect her but was also attacked by the woman.

She said: “My friend is traumatised and too frightened to go out in public.”

She described her friend as having bruising to her face, body and clumps of hair missing from her head.

Natalie eventually managed to wiggle towards the front door, screaming out for help, at which point three neighbours came to the pair’s aid.

Natalie said: “Police and an ambulance arrived. We were at the hospital nearly six hours.”

She said she had suffered swelling and bruising to her right eye and cheeks, bruising and swelling of her head and hand, cuts inside her mouth, a chipped tooth and missing hair, among other injuries.

Natalie added that she had gone public with her story and the photos of her injuries in the hope it prompts someone with information, no matter how small, to come forward to the police.

Anyone with information should contact Lincolnshire Police quoting incident 77 of 01/04/18.