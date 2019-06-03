Woman glassed bar staff member after spilling her Sambuca shot and demanding free replacement

A woman attacked a member of bar staff with a glass after spilling her drink and demanding a replacement free of charge.

Chantelle Hughes (24) had ordered two pints and four shots of Sambuca but had dropped one of the shots while trying to drink it.

She asked for a free shot at the bar of the White Horse pub, in Waterbeach, at approximately 10pm on Monday, November 5 2018 but was refused and told she would have to pay.

Flying into a rage, Hughes emptied the two pint glasses over a female member of bar staff and then used an empty glass to strike a male member of bar staff on the head.

The glass did not shatter but the impact caused significant bruising, swelling and a cut to his right cheek, which required hospital treatment.

Hughes, of Ogden Close, Royston, pleaded guilty to two charges of causing actual bodily harm and causing grievous bodily harm without intent and was jailed on Friday for eight months and handed a five year restraining order at Cambridge Crown Court.

DC Stuart Webling said: “This was an unprovoked attack where the two victims were simply carrying out their jobs. It could have been a lot worse and thankfully the glass did not shatter.”