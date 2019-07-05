Woman found dead at Peterborough home was wife of man accused of murdering her

A woman found dead in a house in Peterborough after suffering stab wounds was the wife of the man accused of murdering her, police have confirmed.

Ligita Kostiajeviene, (42), of Cromwell Road, died at the house in Cromwell Road on Tuesday. A post mortem conducted on Wednesday (3 July) concluded she died as a result of severe head injuries. She also suffered stab wounds.

Another woman, who is in her 30s, and a nine-year-old boy were taken to hospital with stab wounds. The woman has been discharged, but the boy continues to receive treatment. His injuries are not life threatening.

Andriejus Kostiajevas, 46, of Cromwell Road, appeared at Norwich Crown Court today (5 July) charged with murder, attempted murder, assault causing grievous bodily harm and assault on an emergency worker. He has been remanded in custody to appear at Cambridge Crown Court on 16 August.

Cambridgeshire police said Mrs Kostiajeviene, who leaves behind an adult daughter, has been described as a loving and caring mother who will be missed more than words can say.