Woman fled home through window in desperate bid to escape harassment from ex-partner

A woman was forced to flee her home through a window in a desperate bid to escape harassment from her ex-partner.

Matthew Woodward (32) breached an existing restraining order when he stayed at the victim’s Huntingdon home in June.

Crown court news

The victim called her stepmother following an argument with Woodward on June 18 to say she was locked in the house with him and was scared to get the keys.

In a bid to escape, she climbed out through a window and sought refuge at her stepmother’s house.

Twenty minutes later Woodward turned up at the stepmother’s house, kicked the door and demanded to speak to the victim.

The victim hid in the bathroom while her stepmother called police, who arrived at the scene shortly afterwards.

Woodward, who was serving a suspended sentence for battery at the time of the incident, was later arrested and admitted breaching a restraining order.

He was sentenced to 36 weeks imprisonment yesterday (Wednesday) at Cambridge Crown Court.

DC Luke Pedlar said: “Nobody should have to fear for their own safety at home.

“I hope this sentence gives Woodward a wake-up call and gives the victim the space she needs to get on with her life.

“It takes a lot of courage to come forward and report domestic abuse and I applaud the bravery of the victim and quick thinking actions of her stepmother for reporting this incident to officers.”

Anyone who is a victim of domestic abuse should contact police on 101 or call the national domestic violence helpline on 0808 2000 247. For more advice and support on domestic abuse, visit www.cambs.police.uk/domesticabuse.