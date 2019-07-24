Woman fled home through window after Peterborough partner threatened to kill her

A man who grabbed his partner by the hair and threatened to kill her has been jailed for two months.

Constantin Ion (48) shouted: “What are you doing there? I am going to kill you tonight,” at the home they shared in Bamber Street, Millfield, Peterborough, on May 27.

She told police that he pulled her by the hair and raised a knife above his head before slapping her and shouting: “I want to break your arms and legs, I want to destroy you.”

In desperation the victim escaped through a window and reported the incident to police. She suffered bruising to her chin and shoulder.

Ion, of Bamber Street, Peterborough, pleaded guilty to common assault and making threats to kill. He was sentenced to two months in prison on Friday (July 19) at Peterborough Crown Court for common assault, while the threats to kill charge was ordered to lie on file.

DC Andrew Bond, who investigated, said: “Ion’s violent outburst towards his partner was completely out of control and unwarranted. It left her fearful and shaken after having to flee her home.

“I am glad that justice has been done and Ion will serve time for what he did.”