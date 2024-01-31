Woman eighth person arrested in connection with fatal car crash which killed dad near Bourne
A woman has become the eighth person arrested in connection with a fatal car crash which killed a much loved father.
Sean Burlton (28), tragically died in a road traffic collision at Tongue End on 24 November.
Yesterday Lincolnshire Police arrested a 30-year-old woman on suspicion of conspiring to cause grievous bodily harm in connection with the case.
At the time of the crash, police said seven men had been arrested.
Detective Sergeant James Perring, Serious Collision Investigation Unit, Lincolnshire Police, said: “We are determined to fully investigate the cause and circumstances of this collision which has led the tragic death of Sean Burlton, at Tongue End on 24 November. I’d like to thank those who have already got in touch and provided information that has helped.
“Our investigation team and other specialist officers are using all and every bit of information that we have to understand what has happened and why. It is a long and detailed process.”
Anyone who has any information is asked to email [email protected] quoting incident number 270 of 24 November in the subject line or call 01522 212316.
Following his death, the family of Sean (28), a father of three, paid tribute to him, saying: “He will be remembered as a family man who could be really funny, he was a free spirit and someone who loved to be outdoors. He was kind and caring and will be missed by everybody. He lived on a boat some of the time and loved to be around nature, he was his happiest when he was outdoors.”