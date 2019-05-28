Woman dies after Cambridgeshire hotel fall

A woman died after falling 70 feet from the roof bar of a £255-a-night hotel - popular with celebrities including David and Victoria Beckham.

Emergency services were called to a sudden death at The Varsity Hotel in Cambridge at around 5.35pm on Bank Holiday Monday.

It later emerged the woman had fallen from the terrace which looks out over Cambridge and the university’s world-famous architecture.

It is not known if the woman was using the bar at the time of her death but police are not treating her death as suspicious.

A spokeswoman for Cambridgeshire police said: “We were called at 5.35pm on May 27 with reports of a sudden death at The Varsity Hotel in Thompsons Lane, Cambridge, after a woman fell from the hotel roof.

“At this stage the death is not believed to be suspicious.”