Woman denies murdering man in car in Peterborough

A woman charged with murdering a man in Peterborough will stand trial in the new year.

Martyna Ogonowska (18) of Victoria Place, Peterborough, appeared at Cambridge Crown Court yesterday (Monday) accused of killing Filip Jaskiewicz, (23) on Sunday, October 21 in Oakdale Avenue, Stanground. It is said she stabbed Mr Jaskiewicz to death.

Polish national Ogonowska entered not guilty pleas to counts of murder and having a bladed article which was sharply pointed in a public place.

Judge David Farrell adjourned the case, with a hearing listed on March 7 before the trial which is set to start on April 8 2019 at the Cambridge court.

Mr Jaskiewicz, of Princes Street, Peterborough died from a single stab wound to the chest. He was found in a Volkswagen Polo at about 7.10am on Sunday, October 21. Residents living in the street dashed to try and save his life, but he was pronounced dead at the scene later. His family in Poland are being kept up to date with the case by detectives from Cambridgeshire Police.