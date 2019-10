A woman has been charged after a Peterborough restaurant had cash stolen.

Lauren Peek, of no fixed abode, was arrested yesterday (Tuesday, 22 October) in connection with the theft of £1,000 at the Ishtar Lounge in St John’s Street on Monday (21 October).

Peek, 25, has since been charged with one count of non-dwelling burglary and theft at the Turkish restaurant.

She has been bailed to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on 14 November.