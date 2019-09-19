Woman charged with robbing elderly woman in Peterborough city centre

A woman has been charged with robbing an elderly woman in Peterborough city centre.

Leona Hyatt, (36), of Julian Way, Northampton, will appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Friday).

The robbery is said to have happened just before 10am yesterday (Wednesday) outside the Nat West Bank in Cathedral Square. A woman, aged in her 80s, was left shaken in the incident. The robber got away with cash.

Along with one count of robbery, Hyatt has also been charged with two counts of assault by beating and causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent relating to two other victims, also yesterday.