Woman charged with attempted murder after stabbing near Bourne

A woman has been charged with attempted murder after a man was stabbed near Bourne.

Police were called to Obthorpe Lane, Thurlby at 9.07pm on Wednesday, May 29, following a report that a man had received a stab wound.

The man remains in hospital

He was taken to Peterborough City Hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries. He remains stable in hospital.

Susan Wheeler (62), of The Causeway, Thurlby, was arrested in connection with this incident and subsequently charged. She is due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court this morning (May 31).

Lincolnshire police are still appealing for witnesses in connection with the incident. Anyone with information should call 101 quoting Incident 420 of May 29, Email control@lincs.pnn.police.uk putting Incident 420 of May 29 in the subject line or Call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.