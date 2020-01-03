Woman charged after £10k theft from bedridden dementia patient at Peterborough City Hospital

A woman has been charged in connection with a £10,000 theft from a bedridden dementia patient.

The money was stolen from 91-year-old Mary Banks while she was at Peterborough City Hospital in September 2018.

Mary’s bank card was used to fraudulently pay for groceries and clothes, as well as withdrawing cash.

The card was reported as stolen on October 12, 2018, four days after former business secretary Mary from Werrington passed away.

June Weatherman (56) of Chilton Street, London, has now been charged with 23 offences including fraud, theft and harassment.

She is due to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, January 30.