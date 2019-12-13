Woman ‘being dealt with’ for drink driving after Peterborough parkway crash

A woman is being dealt with for drink driving following a crash on the Fletton Parkway in the early hours of this morning.

Emergency services were called to the road near Orton Goldhay, Peterborough at 1,14am following reports of a two vehicle collision.

Police said one woman had been taken to Peterborough City Hospital suffering from injuries - and she was ‘being dealt with’ for drink driving.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Crews arrived to find a collision involving two vehicles. Using specialist equipment, firefighters released one casualty from a vehicle, who was then left in the care of the ambulance service.”