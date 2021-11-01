Woman bailed after Peterborough stabbing

Police at the scene of a stabbing at farmyard at Fengate EMN-211029-133227009

The woman was arrested following the stabbing, which took place on Thursday evening in Oxney Road.

Officers were called at 8.19pm on Thursday following reports of violence.

Police attended, together with paramedics, and found a man who had suffered injuries consistent with stab wounds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police at the scene of a stabbing at farmyard at Fengate EMN-211029-133238009

He suffered life-changing injuries and was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, where last week he was described as being in a serious, but stable condition.

The victim, in his 30s, is believed to have been attacked by a group of people who then fled the scene.

A search of the area was carried out, together with the BCH Dog Unit, and a woman in her 30s was found nearby and arrested in connection to the attack.

She has now been bailed until November 21.

Police at the scene of a stabbing at farmyard at Fengate EMN-211029-133249009

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.