Woman assaulted in attempted robbery in Peterborough

A woman was assaulted in an attempted robbery near an underpass in Peterborough.

The 22-year-old victim was walking towards an underpass between Parnwell and Welland at about 3.20pm on Thursday (8 August) when she approached by a man who asked to borrow her phone.

When the victim refused, he tried to grab her mobile while assaulting her and pushing her to the ground.

A group of men intervened and the suspect fled empty-handed. The men helped the woman home, where police were called, and then left before officers arrived.

Officers are appealing directly to the group of men to get in touch.

The suspect is described as white, about 30, tall and skinny, with short light hair. He was wearing a grey vest top, blue shorts, light trainers and a silver studded ring on his left hand.

No arrests have been made.

DC Zoe Slater, who is leading the investigation, said: “This was an aggressive and random attack on a woman in broad daylight.

“Thankfully the victim was not seriously hurt and witnesses in the area helped stop the assault.

“We are carrying out a number of enquiries to identify the person responsible and are particularly keen to hear from the group of men who assisted the victim and witnessed the incident. We believe they have further information which could help our enquiries.

“I would also urge anyone else who witnessed the incident, or has any information, to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting crime reference 35/56534/19.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111. Report online at https://www.cambs.police.uk/report