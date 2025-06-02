Woman arrested on suspicion of child neglect after teenager suffers 'serious' injuries in Peterborough

By Stephen Briggs
Published 2nd Jun 2025, 08:42 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2025, 08:49 BST

Emergency services called just before midnight on Saturday (May 31)

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of child neglect after a teenager suffered ‘serious’ injuries in an incident in Peterborough.

Emergency services were called to an address in the Bretton area of Peterborough after reports of ‘concern for a person’ at around 11.55pm on Saturday, May 31.

A police spokesperson said: “A teenage child has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“A woman in her 40s has been arrested in connection with child neglect and is currently in custody.”

