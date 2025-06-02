Woman arrested on suspicion of child neglect after teenager suffers 'serious' injuries in Peterborough
Emergency services called just before midnight on Saturday (May 31)
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of child neglect after a teenager suffered ‘serious’ injuries in an incident in Peterborough.
Emergency services were called to an address in the Bretton area of Peterborough after reports of ‘concern for a person’ at around 11.55pm on Saturday, May 31.
A police spokesperson said: “A teenage child has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.
“A woman in her 40s has been arrested in connection with child neglect and is currently in custody.”