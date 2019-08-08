Woman arrested in Thorney after violent incident

A house in Thorney was being searched by police today (Thursday) after a woman was arrested in connection with a violent incident earlier in the day.

A 30-year-old woman from Wisbech was arrested in Bedford Street, Thorney this morning on suspicion of aggravated burglary and causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent in connection with an incident in Bridge Street, Chatteris, this morning.

She is currently in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.

Officers have been at the arrest location in Thorney carrying out searches following the arrest, with a police cordon in place and scenes of crime officers also spotted in the area.