Woman arrested in Huntingdon murder investigation

Police investigating the murder of Sam Mechelewski, 20, in Huntingdon have made another arrest.

This morning, Thursday April 5, a woman in her 30s from Huntingdon was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and possession of a Class B drug. She remains in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.

Sam’s body was found by a member of the public at about 1pm on February 1 in a wooded area of Hinchingbrooke Country Park. A post mortem revealed he died as a result of a stab wound.

In February a man in his 20s from Chatteris was arrested on suspicion of murder and was released under investigation.

On Tuesday last week (March 27) a woman in her 20s was arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice and assisting an offender. She was later released under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding Sam’s death should call police on 101 quoting CC-01022018-0198 or visit https://mipp.police.uk/operation/554. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.