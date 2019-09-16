Woman arrested for ‘shoplifting at Peterborough Morrisons, drug dealing and causing GBH’

A woman was arrested yesterday afternoon (Sunday) in connection with a shoplifting incident at Morrisons in Cardea.

The 41-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of common assault after it was alleged she assaulted a security guard at the store.

Morrisons in Cardea

On arrival in custody, she was further arrested for possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

This morning (Monday) she was further arrested again on suspicion of robbery and assault causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) in connection with an incident in Fengate on 8 September.

She remains in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.