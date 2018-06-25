Woman arrested for attempted murder after man is hit by car in Crowland - road remains closed

A man was critically injured after being hit by a car near the Bridge Inn pub in Crowland last night.

The victim is a man in his 40’s and remains in a very serious condition in hospital.

The collision happened on Common Drove. One woman in her 40s has been arrested for attempt murder and is in custody.

The vehicle involved was a Black Peugeot 307. The B1166 is closed and will be for the majority of today. Motorists should use alternative routes.

Police are asking anyone to call 101 quoting incident 398 of 24 June, if they were at or passing this location at around 8pm on Sunday 24 June.

Anyone who was in the pub yesterday evening should contact officers if they have information.

Officers are particularly interested in hearing from anyone who witnessed a woman wearing a black skirt and a black and white vest top, or the black Peugeot 307.

You can also report completely anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.