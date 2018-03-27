Woman arrested as police continue Sam Mechelewski murder investigation

Police investigating the murder of Sam Mechelewski, 20, in Huntingdon have made an arrest today.

This morning, Tuesday March 27, a woman in her 20s from Huntingdon was arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice and assisting an offender. She remains in custody at Parkside Police Station in Cambridge.

CCTV showing SamMechelewski last movements before his death

In February a man in his 20s from Chatteris was arrested on suspicion of murder and was released under investigation.

Sam’s body was found by a member of the public at about 1pm on February 1 in a wooded area of Hinchingbrooke Country Park. A post mortem revealed he died as a result of a stab wound.

Sam was born in Hertfordshire, but moved to Huntingdon as a teenager. He went to Hinchingbrooke School and then Huntingdonshire Regional College.

Sam’s mother Grace Groom, 52, said: “Sam was a very gentle child, very quiet. He was never the leader, was always the follower. When his brother said let’s climb the apple tree, Sam would follow. He was very loving, just like anybody else’s little boy.

SamMechelewski

“About a week before his murder I was watching him leave and he walked along the path probably about 10 to 15 metres. He didn’t even turn around, but he just said, ‘I love you Mum’.

“Our lives will never be the same. Our whole world has been knocked off its axis. Nobody deserves to end their life like this. Nobody. Sam Mechelewski

“If you have any information please contact the police. If you need to give it anonymously phone the Crimestoppers number. Please come forward. Please give us the answers that we need. Please help us find the people who did this.”

House-to-house enquires have taken place close to where Sam’s body was discovered and extensive searches have been carried out in the park, including by specialist diving teams.

Officers have previously released CCTV images of Sam and a picture of a black Audi. They are keen to speak to anyone who saw Sam on 31 January or the vehicle that evening.

Detective Chief Inspector Adam Gallop said: “I believe the answers remain within Huntingdon and there may be some people with vital information still to come forward. Sam Mechelewski

“I understand why there will be a fear for people to speak out in a murder investigation. However, a young man has lost his life, and there comes a time when you must look yourself in the mirror and say – today I’m going to do the right thing. Thank you to everyone who has already provided statements. ”

Anyone with information regarding Sam’s death should call police on 101 quoting CC-01022018-0198 or visit https://mipp.police.uk/operation/554. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.