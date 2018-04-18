Woman arrested and man on the run after helicopter and dog units called in to pursuit through Peterborough

A 21-year-old woman has been arrested and a man in still on the run after a police pursuit through Peterborough today.

Police pursued a blue Ford Focus ST which failed to stop for officer just before 12pm in Peterborough.

Helicopter and armed police called in to aid manhunt after police pursuit through Peterborough,Redmile Walk. Photo. Terry Harris

The vehicle was brought to a stop at Redmile Walk in Welland at about 1pm and the driver, a man, fled the scene.

The force helicopter, armed response officers and a dog unit were drafted in to help with the search.

He is still on the loose, but no description has been provided by Cambridgeshire Police at this time.

A 21-year-old woman from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and remains in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.

More details will be posted here as we have them...