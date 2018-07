A woman has been arrested after a stabbing in Stamford.

Lincolnshire Police were called to a report of a disturbance in Elizabeth Road, Stamford, at 10.08am this morning, not far from The Bluecoat School.

Lincolnshire Police

A man was found with stab wounds to his leg. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening or life-altering.

A 22-year-old woman has been arrested following the incident.