Woman arrested after man stabbed at property in Bretton, Peterborough
A woman has been arrested after a stabbing at a property in Bretton on Wednesday afternoon (August 23).
A man was treated for stab wounds at the scene but did not require hospital treatment.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at about 4.45pm yesterday (August 23) with reports of violence at a property in Essendyke, Bretton, Peterborough.
“Officers and ambulance crews attended and a man was treated for stab wounds.
“A woman in her 30s has been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm and remains in custody at Thorpe Wood police station.”