A woman has been arrested after a stabbing at a property in Bretton on Wednesday afternoon (August 23).

A man was treated for stab wounds at the scene but did not require hospital treatment.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at about 4.45pm yesterday (August 23) with reports of violence at a property in Essendyke, Bretton, Peterborough.

“Officers and ambulance crews attended and a man was treated for stab wounds.