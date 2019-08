A woman was arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a car reportedly reversed into a house.

Cambridgeshire police were called at 7.42am on Saturday to a property in Mandeville, Orton Goldhay.

A car is reported to have reversed into the house

A police spokeswoman said: “A woman in her 40s has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving and has been released on bail.

“An investigation is ongoing.”