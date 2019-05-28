Woman arrested after £10k theft from bedridden dementia patient at Peterborough City Hospital

A woman has been arrested in connection with a £10,000 theft from a bedridden dementia patient.

The money was stolen from 91-year-old Mary Banks while she was at Peterborough City Hospital last September.

Mary’s bank card was used to fraudulently pay for groceries and clothes, as well as withdrawing cash.

The card was reported as stolen on Friday, October 12, four days after former business secretary Mary from Werrington passed away.

Speaking to the Peterborough Telegraph last November, Mary’s only child Jim said: “People who prey on helpless individuals like that I think are pretty evil. It’s abhorrent.”