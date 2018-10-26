Woman appears in Crown Court charged with Peterborough murder

A woman has appeared at Cambridge Crown Court charged with murdering a man in Peterborough.

Martyna Ogonowska, 18, of Victoria Place, Peterborough, is alleged to have stabbed Filip Jaskiewicz, (23) on Sunday in Oakdale Avenue, Stanground.

Filip Jaskiewicz

Polish national Ogonowska appeared at Cambridge Crown Court yesterday (Thursday) where she was charged with murder and possession of a blade in a public place.

No pleas were taken at the hearing, and Ogonowska was remanded into custody until Thursday, December 6, when she will again appear at Cambridge Crown Court.

Mr Jaskiewicz, of Princes Street, Peterborough died from a single stab wound to the chest.

He was found in a Volkswagen Polo at about 7.10am on Sunday.

Residents living in the street dashed to try and save his life, but he was pronounced dead at the scene later.

His family in Poland are being kept up to date with the case by detectives from Cambridgeshire Police.