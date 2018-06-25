Woman airlifted to hospital in critical condition after being stabbed in Peterborough

A woman was airlifted to hospital having been stabbed in a quiet residential street in Peterborough on Saturday night.

Police were called at just after 8pm on Saturday, June 23, with a report of a man with a knife at a property in Viney Close, Eastfield, Peterborough.

Police news

Armed officers responded and found a woman in her 50s at the property with stab wounds.

She was airlifted to hospital and remains in a critical condition.

A scene has been put on the property and an investigation has been launched.

A 56-year-old man has been arrested and is in police custody.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting incident 401 of 23 June or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report.