Woman admits defrauding her mother-in-law out of thousands of pounds

A woman from South Lincolnshire has admitted defrauding her mother-in-law out of thousands of pounds after misusing her bank accounts.

Sharon Johnson, 47, of Station Street, Rippingale, near Bourne, pleaded guilty to a single charge of fraud when she appeared at Lincoln Crown Court today, Tuesday March 5.

The court heard Johnson misused her position of responsibility for bank accounts held in the name of her mother-in-law, Elizabeth Storey, and in her own name.

This involved making cash withdrawals, making payments to third parties for goods and services and making balance transfers to another person.

The fraud occurred over a 4-year period between 11 October 2012 and 15 December 2016, the court was told.

Karen Walton, defending, said Johnson had entered her guilty plea on a basis that the total loss to her victim was £12,790.

But Sam Skinner, prosecuting, said that figure was not accepted by the prosecution who put the loss at around £50,000.

The prosecution also claim that Johnson was involved in writing two letters to the Prudential insurance company which led to the release of funds.

Judge Simon Hirst adjourned the case to a date to be fixed for a trial of issue.

The hearing will decide the size of the fraud committed by Johnson after hearing evidence from witnesses.

The judge told Johnson: "You have now entered a guilty plea to the offence.

"It is for a judge to decide the exact amount of your fraud.

"The prosecution say it is £50,000 or thereabouts. You say it is restricted to £12,790.

"A judge will decide that issue."

Johnson was granted unconditional bail until her next court appearance.