Woman, 80, left shaken after mugging in broad daylight

An 80-year-old woman was left shaken after being mugged in broad daylight.

Police are appealing for information after the robbery in Huntingdon yesterday, Tuesday July 11.

A woman in her 80s was walking along The Walks North at about 5pm when a man grabbed her handbag, pulling her to the ground.

The man is described as white, six foot and in his 20s, wearing a blue long sleeved top and light coloured trousers.

The man fled in the direction of the bus station.

DC Hannah Moore said: “The victim received minor injuries as a result of the incident and is understandably shaken.

“I’m keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and might have seen anything suspicious.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting 35/13506/18 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.