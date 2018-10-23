Woman,18, remanded in custody by court to stand trial for stabbing man to death in Peterborough

An 18-year-old woman is to stand trial for the murder of a man in Peterborough after appearing before Cambridge Magistrates' Court this morning

Martyna Ogonowska, 18, of Victoria Place, Peterborough, is charged with the murder of Filip Jaskiewicz in Oakdale Avenue on Sunday, October 21, and with possession of a knife.

Victim Filip Jaskiewicz, 23.

Mr Jaskiewicz, 23, of Princes Street, Peterborough, was discovered in a car in Oakdale Avenue at 7.10am and confirmed dead a short while later. He had suffered a single stab wound to the chest.

Ogonowska was arrested soon after and charged with his murder last night, Monday.

She appeared before Cambridge Magistrates' Court this morning in a short hearing where magistrates' sent the case for trial at Cambridge Crown Court, listing the case for Thursday, October 25.

Ogonowska was remanded in custody until her next appearance, at which there will be a Polish interpreter to take her through the charges and the evidence facing her.

Police at the scene in Oakdale Avenue on Sunday

Filip’s family, including a cousin in Peterborough, this morning released photographs of him but have asked to be allowed to grieve in private.

His mother and other family in Poland have been kept up to date by detectives.

A 19-year-old woman from Peterborough, who was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder, has been released under investigation.

RELATED: Shocked Peterborough residents describe scene from a 'horror movie' after man found dead, surrounded by blood